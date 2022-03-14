Kate Middleton Absolutely Stuns In Her Signature Color

The Commonwealth Day service is one of the biggest events for the royal family — and one of the biggest for fashion. With this year's event finally taking place in person once again, there's no doubt that Kate Middleton did not disappoint.

The annual Commonwealth Day service celebrates the 54 members of the Commonwealth and is held at Westminster Abbey, though last year's was canceled due to the pandemic. During the service, all members of the royal family are typically in attendance, though this year Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance. Instead, she reportedly asked Prince Charles to represent her, per People.

While the queen did not mention a reason for her absence, the monarch has been struggling with illnesses this past year and recently contracted COVID-19. The queen is reportedly feeling fine since her diagnosis and released a message regarding the celebration, saying it is "rewarding" to work amongst the Commonwealth, as it "combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time," per Town & Country. While the queen was undoubtedly missed during the service, her royal family members stepped in to represent her — but Kate Middleton did more than just step in for the queen. Kate stepped out in her signature look and it has everyone talking.