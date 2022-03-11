The Queen Is Missing An Important Royal Event

In news that probably won't do much to quiet down the rumors about Queen Elizabeth's health, Buckingham Palace issued an extremely vague statement on March 11 stating that the monarch would be missing an important royal event. But don't get out your tinfoil hats just yet.

Queen Elizabeth hasn't been attending many in-person events in the past year due to some health concerns, which, of course, immediately set the internet on fire with speculation. In October 2021 she was seen walking with a cane, according to CNN, followed by a short hospitalization and bedrest. She also sprained her back and missed several events, including Remembrance Sunday. She was then diagnosed with COVID-19 in February 2022 (though she ultimately recovered). All of this culminated in a debunked conspiracy theory, initially reported by Hollywood Unlocked (via Slate), that the queen had actually died and the palace was just covering it up.

Now, the queen is definitely still alive, but people are still worried about this latest announcement.