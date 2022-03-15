Why Meghan Markle Sent A Personal Thank You Note To An Actor She Hardly Knew
Meghan Markle has been in the news lately over her half-sister Samantha Markle's lawsuit, per TMZ. In early March, Samantha slammed the Duchess of Sussex with a lawsuit for alleged defamation following comments Meghan made in the infamous 2020 Oprah Winfrey interview. Samantha claims Meghan told lies during the interview, including that she was an "only child" and that Samantha changed her last name to Markle after she found out that Meghan was dating Prince Harry. She also refutes Meghan's claim that their father didn't have money when Meghan was growing up and says that Meghan enjoyed a privileged childhood.
To make matters worse, the mom-of-two's father, Thomas Markle, has inserted himself into the situation and declared that he supports Samantha's actions in a YouTube video, according to the Daily Mail. He added that he would be happy to provide evidence on Samantha's behalf. As for whether or not Meghan's legal team is taking this lawsuit seriously, attorney Michael Kump told TMZ, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."
As the Markle family embarks on a legal journey to determine who is and isn't lying, it turns out that the Duchess of Sussex has been fielding digs to her character on more than just the family front. Fortunately, she has been able to find support in unlikely places, including in a fellow actor whom she worked with nearly two decades ago.
Meghan Markle thanked Simon Rex for not lying about her
In an interview with The Guardian on March 11, Simon Rex revealed that he received a personalized thank you letter from Meghan Markle after he turned down a bribe to lie about the nature of his relationship with her. He explained that a number of U.K. magazines offered him $70,000 to say he had sexual interactions with the duchess around the time they both starred in an episode of the sitcom "Cuts" back in 2005. While he says he needed the money, he didn't take the bribe. "I'll be on food stamps before I do that," he affirmed. It seems that Meghan found out about his refusal to be bought and wrote him a letter to express her appreciation, which read, "It's nice to know there are still good people." He later framed the thank you note.
This isn't the first time the Duchess of Sussex has had issues with the British tabloids. In January, she won a legal battle against the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday after the newspaper published a letter she had sent to her father in confidence, per The Guardian. In a statement, Meghan celebrated the win, writing, "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," according to Elle. She called for the reshaping of "a tabloid industry that ... profits from the lies and pain that they create."