Why Meghan Markle Sent A Personal Thank You Note To An Actor She Hardly Knew

Meghan Markle has been in the news lately over her half-sister Samantha Markle's lawsuit, per TMZ. In early March, Samantha slammed the Duchess of Sussex with a lawsuit for alleged defamation following comments Meghan made in the infamous 2020 Oprah Winfrey interview. Samantha claims Meghan told lies during the interview, including that she was an "only child" and that Samantha changed her last name to Markle after she found out that Meghan was dating Prince Harry. She also refutes Meghan's claim that their father didn't have money when Meghan was growing up and says that Meghan enjoyed a privileged childhood.

To make matters worse, the mom-of-two's father, Thomas Markle, has inserted himself into the situation and declared that he supports Samantha's actions in a YouTube video, according to the Daily Mail. He added that he would be happy to provide evidence on Samantha's behalf. As for whether or not Meghan's legal team is taking this lawsuit seriously, attorney Michael Kump told TMZ, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

As the Markle family embarks on a legal journey to determine who is and isn't lying, it turns out that the Duchess of Sussex has been fielding digs to her character on more than just the family front. Fortunately, she has been able to find support in unlikely places, including in a fellow actor whom she worked with nearly two decades ago.