Did Emma Watson Just Publicly Shade JK Rowling?

JK Rowling's viewpoints on transgender people have been labeled anything from insensitive to flat-out bigoted. The "Harry Potter" author's scandal began after a series of June 2020 tweets, in which Rowling's mused, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased." However, this wasn't the first time Rowling seemingly aligned herself with such views. In 2018, it came out that Rowling had liked a tweet that called trans women "men in dresses," though her reps insisted afterwards that she had a "middle-aged moment," claiming she liked the tweet by accident, per PinkNews.

Soon after Rowling's 2020 controversy, the stars of the "Harry Potter" film franchise also spoke out. Responding to one of Rowling's tweeted claims, Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement on The Trevor Project website, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary ... goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I." Emma Watson, meanwhile, tweeted in June 2020, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

Given her history of social rights advocacy, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised Watson, two years later, just took another (probable) swipe at Rowling.