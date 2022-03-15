What We Know About Anna Delvey's Impending Deportation

Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, has become known around the world for her true crime story of deceit, specifically after the Netflix series "Inventing Anna" came out in February. She moved to New York from Germany in 2014 with the intention of creating her own high-end arts club, called the Anna Delvey Foundation, according to The New York Times.

To achieve this dream, Delvey made her way into Manhattan's elite social circles under the guise of being a German heiress. She racked up thousands of dollars in hotel bills and other expensive endeavors, most of which she was unable to pay for. By the time she was arrested in 2017, Delvey had managed to scam banks and hedge funds with counterfeit financial statements in an attempt to get them to lend her millions of dollars for her foundation. She was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison in 2019 and was released on parole in early 2021, per TODAY.

In an interview with The New York Times in February, Delvey expressed some regret over her choices. "With the benefit of hindsight, I would have changed lots of things, but this is just not how life works," she said, adding, "So I am just building on my experiences and learning from them." She also revealed that she was arrested by ICE six weeks following her prison release for overstaying her visa, which she said was "flabbergasting." Nearly a year later, there are shocking new developments around Delvey's deportation.