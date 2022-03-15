What We Know About Anna Delvey's Impending Deportation
Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, has become known around the world for her true crime story of deceit, specifically after the Netflix series "Inventing Anna" came out in February. She moved to New York from Germany in 2014 with the intention of creating her own high-end arts club, called the Anna Delvey Foundation, according to The New York Times.
To achieve this dream, Delvey made her way into Manhattan's elite social circles under the guise of being a German heiress. She racked up thousands of dollars in hotel bills and other expensive endeavors, most of which she was unable to pay for. By the time she was arrested in 2017, Delvey had managed to scam banks and hedge funds with counterfeit financial statements in an attempt to get them to lend her millions of dollars for her foundation. She was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison in 2019 and was released on parole in early 2021, per TODAY.
In an interview with The New York Times in February, Delvey expressed some regret over her choices. "With the benefit of hindsight, I would have changed lots of things, but this is just not how life works," she said, adding, "So I am just building on my experiences and learning from them." She also revealed that she was arrested by ICE six weeks following her prison release for overstaying her visa, which she said was "flabbergasting." Nearly a year later, there are shocking new developments around Delvey's deportation.
Anna Delvey may have already been deported
Just one year following her ICE arrest, Anna Delvey was scheduled to be deported from the United States to Frankfurt, Germany, on March 14, according to the New York Post. In an essay she wrote for Insider in February, she explained that overstaying her visa "was unintentional and largely out of my control," presumably referring to her time spent in jail. The socialite had been detained at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, since March 25, 2021, and was reportedly supposed to have an appeal heard on April 19 to reverse the decision of her deportation. A source told the New York Post that Delvey is "furious" given the change of plans.
Delvey's attorney, Manny Arora, told NBC News that the premature deportation isn't technically legal. "They should not be able to deport her until the 19th. That is due to the deportation order being signed on February 17 and that allows us to have 30 days to file an appeal," he explained. Arora added that there could have been a "paperwork error" that led to her being deported prior to the appeal hearing. Since he hadn't been able to get in touch with her as of March 14, he assumed she had been officially deported. If Delvey has been deported, she will likely never be allowed re-entry into the U.S. due to her convictions, according to Diener Law. Sounds like we shouldn't expect "Inventing Anna" Season 2 any time soon!