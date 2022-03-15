People Are Divided On The One Celebrity They Would Never Want To Date

According to survey results from 565 participants, over 32% of respondents said that they would rather keep swiping in the other direction than date someone like social media star Logan Paul. Similarly, another 29% said that they'd pass up on a date with Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom. Interestingly enough, 19% also said that they don't see Khloe's other ex, Tristan Thompson, as datable, either. And just 18% of Nicki Swift readers say that John Mayer is another celebrity that they would never want to date.

Of course, there might be a lot of reasons why these celebrities are the least likely to be anyone's crush, but seeing how there is a video of Paul lassoing women in a questionable pickup stunt, that might have something to do with him being in the most likely to be ignored or blocked category. Paul's biggest controversy hit the internet when he posted a video of a dead body in 2017. "I should have never posted the video," Paul said in a formal apology for the stunt, per NBC News. "I should have put the cameras down." Clearly, readers don't find that kind of insensitivity to be boyfriend material.

Just by looking at Khloe's relationship history with Thompson, who is known to be a chronic cheater, and her messy split with her ex-husband Odom, it's no wonder that no one wants to pick up where she left off, either. Best of luck in the dating pool, fellas!