People Are Divided On The One Celebrity They Would Never Want To Date
Logan Paul's online persona is one that has had fans talking for quite some time now. Unlike so many other stars who head to Hollywood in search of the limelight, Paul was actually a Vine and YouTube star before be became a household name. While he didn't really understand the ins and outs of the entertainment industry at the time, Paul did tell Business Insider about his very ambitious plans for the future back in 2015. "I want to be the biggest entertainer in the world," he shared. "That's my deal. I'll do whatever it takes to get that. As many hours as is needed."
No one can say that Logan isn't ambitious, as he also revealed during his "Impaulsive" podcast that he wants to run for the White House sooner than anyone would expect. "I really do think I'm going to make a run for president when I'm 35," he said, per Insider. And while a look at Paul's star-studded dating history might suggest that it wouldn't be hard for someone like him to find his future first lady, that doesn't seem to be the case according to fans. A new Nicki Swift survey suggests that Paul, along with several other high-profile celebrities, are among those that some people would never want to date.
People think these celebs are undatable
According to survey results from 565 participants, over 32% of respondents said that they would rather keep swiping in the other direction than date someone like social media star Logan Paul. Similarly, another 29% said that they'd pass up on a date with Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom. Interestingly enough, 19% also said that they don't see Khloe's other ex, Tristan Thompson, as datable, either. And just 18% of Nicki Swift readers say that John Mayer is another celebrity that they would never want to date.
Of course, there might be a lot of reasons why these celebrities are the least likely to be anyone's crush, but seeing how there is a video of Paul lassoing women in a questionable pickup stunt, that might have something to do with him being in the most likely to be ignored or blocked category. Paul's biggest controversy hit the internet when he posted a video of a dead body in 2017. "I should have never posted the video," Paul said in a formal apology for the stunt, per NBC News. "I should have put the cameras down." Clearly, readers don't find that kind of insensitivity to be boyfriend material.
Just by looking at Khloe's relationship history with Thompson, who is known to be a chronic cheater, and her messy split with her ex-husband Odom, it's no wonder that no one wants to pick up where she left off, either. Best of luck in the dating pool, fellas!