Shanna Moakler's Latest Dinner Partner Completely Confuses Everyone

Shanna Moakler received life-changing news after her ex Matthew Rondeau's arrest that suggests a new chapter is just beginning for the reality star. Following their explosive breakup, Moakler announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. She told People in a statement, "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day." While Moakler has yet to confirm who the baby's father is, Page Six reports that the former Playboy Playmate was spotted having dinner with Rondeau following his domestic violence arrest, leading many to think they have reconciled. One insider told TMZ that Moakler was overheard telling another patron that she and Rondeau were "okay" and "hanging in there." The source told the outlet that there were no signs of affection between the on-off couple during their meal.

Moakler and Rondeau's date was a curveball for fans, who thought there was no going back for the couple after Rondeau's domestic violence arrest. "We were all rooting for you girl smh," one fan on Twitter wrote in response to the news of their meetup. Other fans weren't as surprised as they were concerned. "Textbook example of the cycle of violence," another fan wrote on Twitter. While there's no doubt that Moakler's pregnancy announcement has surely complicated things behind closed doors, we're hoping she takes steps to make sure that her future — along with that of her unborn baby — is healthy, safe, and secure.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.