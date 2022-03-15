Inside The Tragic Death Of Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski In Ukraine

The Times of Israel is reporting that Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was also killed in the same attack that killed Pierre Zakrzewski. American correspondent Benjamin Hall was also injured in the attack and remains in hospital, as per Deadline. The outlet also reported on an internal memo sent to Fox staffers, announcing Zakrzewski's death at 55. "Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," CEO Suzanne Scott wrote. "Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news."

Tributes from journalists are pouring in on social media for their fallen comrade. The LA Times foreign correspondent and photojournalist Marcus Yam tweeted a photo of himself with Zakrzewski, writing, "This is how I want to remember Pierre Zakrzewski. Big smiles. Fantastic human being. Kind, generous & radiates an upbeat can-do energy. From Kabul to Kyiv, he never stopped wanting to help." California congressman Kevin McCarthy also tweeted, "Devastating news of American deaths in Ukraine: journalist Brent Renaud and Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. An entire nation grieves with their families." Fox anchor John Roberts echoed these sentiments, tweeting, "I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family."

Alongside Renaud, Zakrzeweski, and Kuvshynova, Deadline is reporting that Spanish EFE photojournalist Yevhenii Sakun was killed on March 1 during the destruction of the Kyiv TV tower.