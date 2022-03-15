Inside The Tragic Death Of Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski In Ukraine
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the world has been gripped by some of the images coming out of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other areas of the besieged country — images of resistance, resilience, and courage. Moving speeches from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have galvanized the people, and closer to home, Hollywood has made sure to loudly voice its support of the Ukrainian people. As harrowing images of life –and death — at war filter back, we have also had to confront the casualties of war. CNN is reporting that the war has created more than 2.5 million refugees, and the latest reports count at least 636 Ukrainian civilians dead from the Russian attacks.
Perhaps some of the unsung heroes of this war include the brave broadcast and photo journalists who rush into war zones when everyone else is fleeing in the opposite direction. With so much misinformation coming out of Putin's controlled state media, war zone journalists document the proof of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the unfathomable struggles of those caught in the crossfire. On Monday, news broke that The New York Times contributor and filmmaker Brent Renaud, an American, was killed just outside of Kyiv. Now, merely 24 hours later, Fox News has confirmed that their cameraman, Pierre Zakrsewski, was also killed when his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in the village of Horenka, just outside of Kyiv.
Tributes pour in for Pierre Zakrzewski
The Times of Israel is reporting that Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was also killed in the same attack that killed Pierre Zakrzewski. American correspondent Benjamin Hall was also injured in the attack and remains in hospital, as per Deadline. The outlet also reported on an internal memo sent to Fox staffers, announcing Zakrzewski's death at 55. "Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," CEO Suzanne Scott wrote. "Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news."
Tributes from journalists are pouring in on social media for their fallen comrade. The LA Times foreign correspondent and photojournalist Marcus Yam tweeted a photo of himself with Zakrzewski, writing, "This is how I want to remember Pierre Zakrzewski. Big smiles. Fantastic human being. Kind, generous & radiates an upbeat can-do energy. From Kabul to Kyiv, he never stopped wanting to help." California congressman Kevin McCarthy also tweeted, "Devastating news of American deaths in Ukraine: journalist Brent Renaud and Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. An entire nation grieves with their families." Fox anchor John Roberts echoed these sentiments, tweeting, "I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family."
Alongside Renaud, Zakrzeweski, and Kuvshynova, Deadline is reporting that Spanish EFE photojournalist Yevhenii Sakun was killed on March 1 during the destruction of the Kyiv TV tower.