The Sad Reason Behind Heidi Montag's Strange New Diet
When Heidi Montag became a mom, she had to change her approach to eating meals. As a mother, Heidi's schedule became hectic, yet she still wanted to maintain a balanced diet. "I really focus on such nutritious things because I only have X amount of time to eat, I don't really have time to add it in later in the day," she told E! News in 2017.
Years later, "The Hills" star caught the attention of fans with a new diet that took the approach of eating your food quickly to a new level. On February 16, Heidi uploaded a video to Instagram where she sampled uncooked meat. "Eating bull balls, it's all about the animal organs," she wrote in the caption. The MTV star nibbled on two sizes of bull testicles. "Have a little bite of this one ... Not too bad," she said to the camera with the hint of a bitter look across her face. Later that month, Heidi munched down on an uncooked liver for her Instagram followers. "There's so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver," she said in the video posted on February 24. "You definitely get used to it," Heidi told the camera.
Naturally, Heidi's unusual dietary choices left several fans perplexed. "Just witnessed Heidi Montag take a bite out of a raw liver like it was a cheeseburger. Don't wanna talk about it," one fan tweeted. "@heidimontag please explain why you would eat RAW liver," another asked. Not long after, Heidi explained the reasoning behind her raw meat diet.
Heidi Montag eats raw meat for a specific health benefit
On February 11, Heidi Montag was spotted indulging in her raw meat diet while out on the street. "The Hills: New Beginnings" star had diversified her raw organ selection as she chomped down on raw bison heart that was in a Ziploc bag. "I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs," Heidi told People when discussing her dietary choices. Although the reality TV veteran revealed the reason she ate raw meat had nothing to do with flavor profiles, and actually involved her fertility. "I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," Heidi shared. She also spoke about the nutritional benefits she had experienced since eating raw meat: "I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido."
One dietician who specializes in fertility, Lizzie Swick, agreed that consuming organ meats offered fertility benefits, but questioned the reality star's approach. "There are a plethora of more healthful sources of those nutrients namely, from both cooked animal protein," Swick told PopSugar. "When you eat raw meat you run the risk of developing food poisoning," another dietician, Bonnie Taub-Dix, told Insider while discussing Heidi's diet.
Earlier in the year, Heidi gushed over her son, Gunner Pratt, on Instagram while opening up about her pregnancy issues. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another," Heidi wrote alongside snaps of her and Gunner cuddling outdoors.