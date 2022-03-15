The Sad Reason Behind Heidi Montag's Strange New Diet

When Heidi Montag became a mom, she had to change her approach to eating meals. As a mother, Heidi's schedule became hectic, yet she still wanted to maintain a balanced diet. "I really focus on such nutritious things because I only have X amount of time to eat, I don't really have time to add it in later in the day," she told E! News in 2017.

Years later, "The Hills" star caught the attention of fans with a new diet that took the approach of eating your food quickly to a new level. On February 16, Heidi uploaded a video to Instagram where she sampled uncooked meat. "Eating bull balls, it's all about the animal organs," she wrote in the caption. The MTV star nibbled on two sizes of bull testicles. "Have a little bite of this one ... Not too bad," she said to the camera with the hint of a bitter look across her face. Later that month, Heidi munched down on an uncooked liver for her Instagram followers. "There's so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver," she said in the video posted on February 24. "You definitely get used to it," Heidi told the camera.

Naturally, Heidi's unusual dietary choices left several fans perplexed. "Just witnessed Heidi Montag take a bite out of a raw liver like it was a cheeseburger. Don't wanna talk about it," one fan tweeted. "@heidimontag please explain why you would eat RAW liver," another asked. Not long after, Heidi explained the reasoning behind her raw meat diet.