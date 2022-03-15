The Surprising Word Queen Elizabeth Was Once Called During A Photoshoot

Photographer David Bailey let an unfortunate word slip while he was photographing Queen Elizabeth back in 2014. That's not because his intentions were malicious, but because he was so caught up in the moment that he felt as though he was in the room with Naomi Campbell or Kate Moss rather than the queen of England. In an interview with The Telegraph, Bailey had asked the queen if the jewels on top of her head were real. "I said: 'I bet that cost a few bob, girl,'" he recalled. When asked to explain, Bailey said, "It just came out. I call everyone 'girl.'"

While it's safe to assume that the moment might have taken the queen aback, if there's one thing that she could have found royally insulting — other than being called a "girl" — it's that Bailey even dared to question whether the jewels she wore were of the real kind. Talk about something to scoff about.