Prince Charles' Charity Could Be In Hot Water Over Serious Allegations
Prince Charles is perhaps aware that he has to overcome a lot before he is made the next king of England. That's because the British royal family has had a hard time dodging all of the negative headlines from the press that include Prince Andrew's case settlement with Virginia Giuffre and the possibility that Prince Harry might once again throw the entire family under the bus in his much-anticipated memoir.
That, and Charles' "cash for honours" scandal sure isn't going away anytime soon either. It all began when one of Charles' closest aides, Michael Fawcett, made promises to billionaires, such as Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, for British citizenship as long as they donated a certain amount of money to The Prince's Foundation. Things have gotten so bad that even Norman Baker, a former U.K. government minister for crime prevention, told Newsweek, "The chickens are coming home to roost. It is simply not credible for Prince Charles to continue to assert that he knows nothing about any of this."
And now it seems like things have just gotten worse for Charles, as his charity could be in hot water over even more serious allegations.
The Prince's Foundation has some explaining to do
According to People, a new inquiry has been launched into Prince Charles' charity, The Prince's Foundation, over their alleged "cash for honours" scandal that apparently has billionaires from all over the world lining up to put money in the charity's pockets, in exchange for a shiny new passport from the U.K. The scandal even prompted Charles' top aide Michael Fawcett to quit as the CEO of the Prince's Foundation back in November 2021, much to everyone's surprise.
The Metropolitan Police in the U.K. have so far tweeted that they "have launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925," adding, "Decision follows an assessment of a Sep 2021 letter, related to media reporting alleging offers of help made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national," which is most likely in reference to Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, although that has not been confirmed.
While there have so far been no arrests connected to the inquiry, one spokesperson for The Prince's Foundation said in a statement, "It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation." Watch this space, as someone in Charles' circle sure does have a lot of explaining to do.