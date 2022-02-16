Prince Charles' Charity Could Be In Hot Water Over Serious Allegations

Prince Charles is perhaps aware that he has to overcome a lot before he is made the next king of England. That's because the British royal family has had a hard time dodging all of the negative headlines from the press that include Prince Andrew's case settlement with Virginia Giuffre and the possibility that Prince Harry might once again throw the entire family under the bus in his much-anticipated memoir.

That, and Charles' "cash for honours" scandal sure isn't going away anytime soon either. It all began when one of Charles' closest aides, Michael Fawcett, made promises to billionaires, such as Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, for British citizenship as long as they donated a certain amount of money to The Prince's Foundation. Things have gotten so bad that even Norman Baker, a former U.K. government minister for crime prevention, told Newsweek, "The chickens are coming home to roost. It is simply not credible for Prince Charles to continue to assert that he knows nothing about any of this."

And now it seems like things have just gotten worse for Charles, as his charity could be in hot water over even more serious allegations.