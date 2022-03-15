Snoop Dogg Shouts Out Daughter Cori For Milestone Accomplishment

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, seems determined to shape her own future and has been busy with a major venture. Snoop Dogg posted photos of a beauty salon and its staff on his Instagram page. He wrote, "@chateaubeautybar 1st black owned salon in Santa Monica California." He then continued, "[S]o proud of my baby girl @princessbroadus." Broadus is the first woman of color to open a beauty salon in the upmarket area, trailblazing her own path.

In 2021, Broadus opened up about her mental health. In a candid Instagram post, she revealed, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great." She then got really vulnerable and shared, "[A]t one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things." She added that she was "pushing through the bulls**t."

Broadus later posted a 36-minute video and said that her depression had started in childhood and that she contemplated suicide from the age of 13. She said (via ABC), "I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one ... I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids," Broadus added, "People looked at me like I was an alien." She was placed under involuntary psychiatric hospitalization after attempting suicide in recent memory.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.