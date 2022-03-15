Michael J. Fox Was Just Spotted In A Rare Public Appearance

Michael J. Fox has lived with Parkinson's disease for 30 years. Despite being told he had a decade left to act when he was diagnosed in 1991, Fox was able to stretch the timeline considerably, per TODAY. He continued to open doors to opportunities as he worked through symptoms like physical tremors, speaking difficulties, and stiffness of the limbs while portraying his on-screen characters. He went on to star in "Spin City" and appear on "The Good Wife," "Scrubs," and "Boston Legal," all while heading The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research with openness and positivity.

Maintaining optimism, however, has changed for the "Back to the Future" star. With the release of his fourth memoir titled "No Time Like the Future," Fox has shifted his perspective of hope and is more realistic about his Parkinson's diagnosis. "I believe in all the hopeful things I said before," he told The Guardian. "But that all seems silly when you're lying on the floor, waiting for the ambulance ... and you feel like an idiot because you told everyone you'd be fine and you're not."

This moment when he broke his arm in 2018 was admittedly a low-point for Fox. However, he made a turnaround from his dark days. He told AARP, "If you can find something to be grateful for, then optimism is sustainable." Following his decision to retire in 2020, Fox has been fairly quiet throughout the pandemic, but was recently spotted on the move in Santa Monica.