Amanda Bynes Claims Director Made Cruel Comment About Her Looks

In the caption accompanying her two-second selfie video on Instagram, Amanda Bynes was a little self-deprecating, explaining that she doesn't look good in paparazzi photos because she's "squinting in the sun." This, she noted, is why all of the photos she posts herself are in more "flattering light." And then she added this little tidbit: "I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster." The cry-laughing emoji at the end of the caption indicates that Bynes is good-humored about the slight, even if her fans may be angered on her behalf.

Even if we find the quote a little shocking, it looks like Bynes herself is more focused on her upcoming court date rather than cruel comments. Her previous post is a screenshot of an old Daily Mail headline about how she's "doing great" according to her lawyer David Esquibias. Esquibias told People in a statement on February 25, "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." More power — and good lighting — to her!