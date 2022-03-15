Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Custody Battle Reportedly Gets Even Messier

The fight for custodial rights has become the latest chapter in the saga that is Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's divorce. Kim was declared legally single following a virtual divorce proceeding in March, according to E! News, but has been the target of West's recent rants on social media.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been at odds with the SKIMS founder about several issues, including daughter North's use of TikTok. Ye previously dragged his ex on social media, claiming that Kim refused to consider his disapproval of North on the video sharing app.

"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Ye wrote, throwing shade at Kim, a two-time divorcée.

For Kardashian's part, she responded with a lengthy message on her Instagram feed, suggesting that West's constant barrage of social media attacks, was "more hurtful than any TikTok North might create" (via Cosmopolitan). Now, the couple's battle for custody is getting even messier after Ye — who previously claimed Kim would not allow him to visit with their children at his leisure — is making custody a primary goal for his legal team.