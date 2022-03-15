New Theory About Bob Saget's Death Has Come To Light

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, marked the two-month anniversary of her husband's death on Instagram. She captioned an image of them, writing, "2 whole months. I've experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time." She noted, "You count the weeks, and the months, they're strange and surreal milestones. How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left?" Rizzo said that it was "a very weird new universe" without Saget, and that "learning how to navigate it is quite the journey." She was inundated with messages of comfort and encouragement. In fact, Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Can't send enough [love]."

Bob Saget's family and wife approached a Florida court to block some of the actor's death records from the public, per NBC News. In the lawsuit, the family alleged that some photographs and video footage from the Orange County Sheriff's incident report were graphic and they wanted it to be kept confidential. After the presiding officer ruled in their favor, the family released a statement, via NBC. "The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," it stated. Now that the incident report has been released, new details and a more complete picture of Saget's cause of death have come to light.