Evan Rachel Wood Has Strong Response To Marilyn Manson's Defamation Suit
This article contains discussion and details of sexual assault.
Actor-turned-activist Evan Rachel Wood had long alluded to possible allegations of abuse by former partner Marilyn Manson. Lobbying for passage of The Phoenix Act, a bill that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California (which was signed into law in 2019, per Vulture), Wood first named Manson explicitly as her abuser in a February 2021 Instagram post. Accusing the singer — real name Brian Warner — of "grooming" and abusing her, Wood wrote that Manson allegedly "brainwashed" and "manipulated [her] into submission" throughout the course of their relationship.
In her new documentary "Phoenix Rising," which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Wood detailed that Manson allegedly raped her on the set of his "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video (via People). Claiming that originally agreeing to film a simulated sex scene between her and Manson, Wood alleged, "Once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real." A lawyer for Manson denied this claim, saying in a statement, "Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made ... [this] is the most brazen and easiest to disprove," claiming "multiple witnesses" can corroborate this, per The Guardian.
In addition to Wood, at least 15 other women have come forward with abuse allegations against Manson, per Page Six. According to the outlet, Manson sued Wood for defamation on March 2, alleging that she was seeking financial gain from him. Here's how Wood has responded to Manson's legal action.
Wood is 'not scared' of Manson's lawsuit
Evan Rachel Wood is unfazed by Marilyn Manson's defamation lawsuit. Appearing on both "Good Morning America" and "The View" on March 14, Wood had the same message — stating on the former that she stands by "everything that I've said about the abuse allegations" (via Page Six). Noting that she "[doesn't] believe I am legally allowed" to directly address Manson's own allegations, Wood maintained that she was "very confident that I have the truth on my side." Additionally on "The View," Wood called Manson's lawsuit "expected" and "a part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet," adding, "I am not scared, I am sad."
The support for Wood on social media remained unwavering, as well. "As a survivor myself I respect Evan Rachel Wood's bravery to speak her truth to the world. It's not as easy as people think it is," one Twitter user noted. Another called Wood "So grounded, intelligent and resilient" and added, "I hope this amazing woman runs for office in the USA ... I weep for what you went through, but, as a victim too, wow. Shame and blame for women and men needs to be addressed!"
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).