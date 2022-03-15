Evan Rachel Wood Has Strong Response To Marilyn Manson's Defamation Suit

This article contains discussion and details of sexual assault.

Actor-turned-activist Evan Rachel Wood had long alluded to possible allegations of abuse by former partner Marilyn Manson. Lobbying for passage of The Phoenix Act, a bill that extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases in California (which was signed into law in 2019, per Vulture), Wood first named Manson explicitly as her abuser in a February 2021 Instagram post. Accusing the singer — real name Brian Warner — of "grooming" and abusing her, Wood wrote that Manson allegedly "brainwashed" and "manipulated [her] into submission" throughout the course of their relationship.

In her new documentary "Phoenix Rising," which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Wood detailed that Manson allegedly raped her on the set of his "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video (via People). Claiming that originally agreeing to film a simulated sex scene between her and Manson, Wood alleged, "Once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real." A lawyer for Manson denied this claim, saying in a statement, "Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made ... [this] is the most brazen and easiest to disprove," claiming "multiple witnesses" can corroborate this, per The Guardian.

In addition to Wood, at least 15 other women have come forward with abuse allegations against Manson, per Page Six. According to the outlet, Manson sued Wood for defamation on March 2, alleging that she was seeking financial gain from him. Here's how Wood has responded to Manson's legal action.