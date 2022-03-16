Those Khloé Kardashian And Trey Songz Dating Rumors Are Heating Up
What exactly is going on with Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz? It's safe to say the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star doesn't exactly have the best stories to tell when it comes to her romantic life, as Khloé has sadly seen her fair share of heartbreak when it comes to the dating game.
Of course, there was her rocky marriage to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2016, which ended in infidelity rumors against the athlete. "All these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they're bulls***, where there's smoke there's fire. Something has to be right here," she recalled thinking at the time during a 2016 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." "It is humiliating on any level, but I found out he was cheating on me the majority of our marriage, I just didn't know."
Then there was her infamous romance with another basketball star, Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter, True. Tristan faced plenty of infidelity rumors himself, including a devastating round of cheating allegations after Daily Mail shared photos of him with a "mystery woman" mere days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter in 2018. Then there was that dalliance with Jordyn Woods in 2019, and Tristan fathering a child with another woman in 2021.
But has Khloé finally moved on from the latter and found herself the man of her dreams? Well, maybe...
Khloe and Trey reunited!
Reunited, and it feels so good? Khloé Kardashian was spotted hanging out with musician Trey Songz on March 12 as they both attended a party hosted by none other than Justin Bieber (who you may remember was once linked to Khloé's sister, Kourtney Kardashian).
Inside the swanky event, Khloé and Songs were reported to have sat right next to each other and apparently "engaged in plenty of one-on-one conversations," according to Page Six, even making "sure they had their alone time." Mm-hmm!
"Khloé has always had a thing about Trey. She hooked up with him back in 2016 and they stayed friends even after it was all over," a source told The U.S. Sun of the two following the sighting. "She's lending him a shoulder to cry on, because she also needs one too — and she is carrying a lot of anger over the Tristan chapter, and how it ended," they added.
However, it sounds like her famous family aren't too happy about the two spending time together. The insider claimed Khloé supposedly "thinks she can rescue and help all these bad boys" but her family believe "it would be really damaging to get involved" and "think she should stay away from him." Songz was accused of sexual assault in a February filing, but denied the claims to TMZ.
How this all began? Well, an Us Weekly source claimed in July 2016 that Khloé and Trey were supposedly "dating," noting Khloé "thinks he's hot."