Those Khloé Kardashian And Trey Songz Dating Rumors Are Heating Up

What exactly is going on with Khloé Kardashian and Trey Songz? It's safe to say the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star doesn't exactly have the best stories to tell when it comes to her romantic life, as Khloé has sadly seen her fair share of heartbreak when it comes to the dating game.

Of course, there was her rocky marriage to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2016, which ended in infidelity rumors against the athlete. "All these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they're bulls***, where there's smoke there's fire. Something has to be right here," she recalled thinking at the time during a 2016 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." "It is humiliating on any level, but I found out he was cheating on me the majority of our marriage, I just didn't know."

Then there was her infamous romance with another basketball star, Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter, True. Tristan faced plenty of infidelity rumors himself, including a devastating round of cheating allegations after Daily Mail shared photos of him with a "mystery woman" mere days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter in 2018. Then there was that dalliance with Jordyn Woods in 2019, and Tristan fathering a child with another woman in 2021.

But has Khloé finally moved on from the latter and found herself the man of her dreams? Well, maybe...