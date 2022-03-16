Jamie Dornan Pushes Back Against Robert Pattinson's View Of Their Longtime Friendship

Reminiscing about their days as struggling actors has conjured up some friendly connections between Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson. The two were friends in a larger group well before the crazes of "Twilight" and "Fifty Shades of Grey" – a group that happened to also include the very famous Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox.

Living in Los Angeles with no work in 2009, the group was always in search of things to do. During an "Actors on Actors" interview with Variety, Dornan and Redmayne recalled going to a pottery shop and making plates and clay pots. "I remember we wrote the names of all these actors who were our gang," Dornan said. At the time, the friends were competing for the same roles while helping each other with audition prep. Redmayne explained, "It was great in the sense that you got to try everything and fail hard but your mates were there."

When asked on the red carpet at "The Batman" premiere about his past roommate situation, Pattinson — in true outsider fashion — set himself apart from the group. "They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited," Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight. "I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'" He had a good laugh at the memory, but Dornan has now shared his perspective of the dynamic all those years ago.