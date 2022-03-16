Jamie Dornan Pushes Back Against Robert Pattinson's View Of Their Longtime Friendship
Reminiscing about their days as struggling actors has conjured up some friendly connections between Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson. The two were friends in a larger group well before the crazes of "Twilight" and "Fifty Shades of Grey" – a group that happened to also include the very famous Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox.
Living in Los Angeles with no work in 2009, the group was always in search of things to do. During an "Actors on Actors" interview with Variety, Dornan and Redmayne recalled going to a pottery shop and making plates and clay pots. "I remember we wrote the names of all these actors who were our gang," Dornan said. At the time, the friends were competing for the same roles while helping each other with audition prep. Redmayne explained, "It was great in the sense that you got to try everything and fail hard but your mates were there."
When asked on the red carpet at "The Batman" premiere about his past roommate situation, Pattinson — in true outsider fashion — set himself apart from the group. "They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited," Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight. "I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'" He had a good laugh at the memory, but Dornan has now shared his perspective of the dynamic all those years ago.
Jamie Dornan wasn't sure if Robert Pattinson fit in
Following Robert Pattinson's teasing comments about pals Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Redmayne back in the late aughts, one of the actors is setting the record straight. Upon hearing Pattinson claimed to get "pity invites," Dornan chuckled and responded with a quick, "No! The pity invite? No." He broke things down a bit further with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
The "Belfast" star explained that Pattinson hit success earlier than he and the rest of the group. "So we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time." The buzz surrounding Pattinson's role as Edward Cullen in "Twilight" boosted him to what Dornan called a "different stratosphere." Redmayne, Cox, Garfield, and himself had "not caught up" yet, Dornan said.
Dornan also spoke about the crew on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," saying that, "Luckily, over time it all kind of worked out for us." It worked so spectacularly that almost all of them are superheroes at this point. Cox is known as Daredevil, Garfield as the Amazing Spider-Man, and now Pattinson has become the latest version of Batman. As for Redmayne, he holds an Oscar for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" and his mate Dornan is racking up nominations for "Belfast." The friendly competition must have helped them all somehow!