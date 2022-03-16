The Heartbreaking Message Kevin Hart Sent To Traci Braxton Before Her Death

Fans were left reeling after learning about the tragic death of singer Traci Braxton. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Traci's sister Toni Braxton penned in a somber post on Instagram on March 12. "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," she continued. "We are family forever."

Shortly after learning the sad news, many took to social media to pay tribute to Traci. "So very sorry to hear about the passing of the beautiful Traci Braxton @therealtracibraxton Sending my love and prayers of courage and strength to the entire family! #restinheaven," actor Holly Robinson Peete penned in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, actor Viola Davis tweeted, "I am sooo sorry! What a light you were Traci!! Condolences to the Braxton Family, her son and husband. Rest well!"

Still, it's what one public figure said to Traci before her death that has touched everyone...