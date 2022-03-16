The Heartbreaking Message Kevin Hart Sent To Traci Braxton Before Her Death
Fans were left reeling after learning about the tragic death of singer Traci Braxton. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," Traci's sister Toni Braxton penned in a somber post on Instagram on March 12. "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life," she continued. "We are family forever."
Shortly after learning the sad news, many took to social media to pay tribute to Traci. "So very sorry to hear about the passing of the beautiful Traci Braxton @therealtracibraxton Sending my love and prayers of courage and strength to the entire family! #restinheaven," actor Holly Robinson Peete penned in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, actor Viola Davis tweeted, "I am sooo sorry! What a light you were Traci!! Condolences to the Braxton Family, her son and husband. Rest well!"
Still, it's what one public figure said to Traci before her death that has touched everyone...
Kevin Hart told Traci Braxton that his 'heart was smiling' because of her
Toni Braxton took to her Instagram on March 15 to share a clip of a special video message that comedian Kevin Hart sent to her sister Traci Braxton while she was quietly enduring health issues as a result of an esophageal cancer diagnosis. "A lot of people didn't know about Traci's (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you," Toni penned in the caption of the post.
In the moving message, Hart can be heard saying "I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given. I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive." He added, "And I wanna tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible I hope this video does that in some type of way," he continued. "Most importantly, my heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much," he concluded.
RIP Traci Braxton.