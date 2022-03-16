How Jonathan Bailey Stepped Up For Simone Ashley On The Set Of Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey quickly became a fan favorite in his portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton on "Bridgerton." To the delight of fans, Bailey revealed "Bridgerton" Season 2 will get very intimate during an interview with The Sunday Times,. He also spoke about how he made his costar Simone Ashley, who will make her debut in the new season, feel comfortable when filming their steamy scenes. "For a man, it is less exposing," Bailey told the outlet (via People). "I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set."

Bailey explained that there were intimacy coordinators on set who are trained to help actors who may feel hesitant about shooting a particular scene. "No one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go," Bailey explained. The actor mentioned they had to sign consent forms before filming and specified "which bit of skin we are going to show in each scene and where we will be touched and how."

Being a part of a global sensation like "Bridgerton" is something Bailey takes prides in. "We can't take what 'Bridgerton' has done for granted," he shared. "It makes everything that much sweeter when you know that it delivers on a level that is invigorating and accepting and empowering." According to Deadline, Netflix is slated to release all-new episodes of the long-awaited "Bridgerton" Season 2 on March 25 — and we're ready to swoon over Bailey and his co-stars all over again!