The Real Reason Camilla Parker Bowles Just Had To Bow Out Of Another Event
The British royal family has become increasingly popular in recent months — and yes, we mean more than usual. Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 in February, announcing the news after her husband Charles revealed he had been reinfected with the virus (his first bout was in March 2020). Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was the victim of a death hoax, perpetuated by blogging website Hollywood Unlocked, forcing the palace to release an official statement confirming that her royal highness was alive.
The family would eventually return to their regular schedule. Queen Elizabeth returned to the public eye, hosting two virtual meetings, weeks after the viral hoax, per E! News. Prince Charles and Camilla also made public appearances. The couple recently celebrated St. Patrick's Day by visiting the Irish Cultural Centre in London, where the Prince of Wales was taught how to properly pour a brew.
But while things seemed to have returned to normalcy for the royal family, Camilla's recent cancellation of a public appearance has caused some concern.
Camilla is still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms
Camilla Parker Bowles, who tested positive for COVID-19 in February, is raising eyebrows after canceling a scheduled appearance. The Duchess of Cornwall was set to attend an event in Cheltenham, but had to cancel the official appearance as she is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19.
"The Duchess of Cornwall had been due to attend the Cheltenham Festival today but she has pulled out," tweeted Richard Palmer, royal correspondent for the Daily Express. "It's understood she is trying to pace herself as she recovers from the bout of Covid-19 she had last month." Palmer also reported that Camilla apparently "looked as if she was struggling at an engagement."
Camilla is not the first member of the royal family that has struggled with lasting symptoms from COVID-19. According to NBC News, Queen Elizabeth also postponed two virtual appearances in February, revealing that she was still suffering "mild cold-like symptoms," following her bout with the virus. The queen has since returned to her royal duties. No word yet on when Camilla expects to be fully recovered.