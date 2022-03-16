The Real Reason Camilla Parker Bowles Just Had To Bow Out Of Another Event

The British royal family has become increasingly popular in recent months — and yes, we mean more than usual. Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, contracted COVID-19 in February, announcing the news after her husband Charles revealed he had been reinfected with the virus (his first bout was in March 2020). Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth was the victim of a death hoax, perpetuated by blogging website Hollywood Unlocked, forcing the palace to release an official statement confirming that her royal highness was alive.

The family would eventually return to their regular schedule. Queen Elizabeth returned to the public eye, hosting two virtual meetings, weeks after the viral hoax, per E! News. Prince Charles and Camilla also made public appearances. The couple recently celebrated St. Patrick's Day by visiting the Irish Cultural Centre in London, where the Prince of Wales was taught how to properly pour a brew.

But while things seemed to have returned to normalcy for the royal family, Camilla's recent cancellation of a public appearance has caused some concern.