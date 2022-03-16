The Reason Behind Jesse Williams' Exit From Grey's Anatomy

Jesse Williams, one of "Grey's Anatomy" dreamiest doctors, announced he was hanging up his Grey Sloan Memorial hospital scrubs and saying goodbye, fans across the country were heartbroken. The fan-favorite Dr. Jackson Avery had been on the iconic medical drama since 2009 and had an impressive 12-year run that ended in 2021.

At that time, he expressed his eternal gratitude to showrunner Shonda Rhimes and the entire cast and crew. He said in a statement via People, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista [Vernoff], Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie [Allen]. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds."

Now the actor is taking on a new challenge: Broadway. Williams is starring in a revival of the Tony-winning show "Take Me Out." The play tells the story of the hardships faced by a queer baseball player coming out of the closet. According to a new interview with The New York Times, stepping into Broadway and leaving TV behind was the best way to challenge himself.