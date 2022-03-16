What The Crown Got Wrong Queen Elizabeth, According To Her Friends

The royal family — and Netflix for that matter — have made it more than clear that their portrayal on "The Crown" is all fiction. But fictionalized or not, there's no escaping the fact that the show is very much based on very real people and their lives. They just happen to be some of the most famous lives in the world.

Some members of the royal family have admitted to watching and enjoying the show, including, if her granddaughter is to be believed, the queen herself. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of "The Crown," once said in an interview with Vanity Fair that a friend of hers overheard someone talking at a fancy party about watching the show with their granny who "really likes it." According to Kirby, "It slowly dawned on him that the girl was [Princess] Eugenie and her granny was the queen."

Even if this, admittedly very third-hand, tidbit is totally true, that doesn't mean Queen Elizabeth feels that she's been faithfully portrayed.