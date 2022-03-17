Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Our Suspicions About Jeff Garlin's On-Set Behavior

Wendi McLendon-Covey just made a bombshell admission about Jeff Garlin's behavior on "The Goldbergs" – and how much he really wanted to be there — that fans may have suspected all along.

As viewers will already know, Garlin left his role playing Murray Goldberg on the ABC sitcom in December 2021 after an investigation into his behavior on-set. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star came under scrutiny after Vanity Fair claimed earlier that month that he had allegedly been under investigation for reportedly being part of "a pattern of verbal and physical conduct" on the set of the popular show, which had "made people uncomfortable."

Garlin spoke about the allegations to the outlet and also denied at the time that he had been fired from the show. He addressed the alleged incident, claiming it was "nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed."

But shortly after the interview went live, Deadline reported on December 15, 2021, that Garlin was leaving "The Goldbergs" "effective immediately" with sources claiming his departure was "mutual."

"The Goldbergs" was airing its ninth season at the time and has continued to air new episodes since September 2021, with the season finale set to air in March. But not everyone has been loving the storylines working around Garlin's departure.