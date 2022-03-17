The Pact Samuel L. Jackson And His Wife Made Is Warming Hearts

In the movies, Samuel L. Jackson is known for his toughness and his expert use of the phrase, "motherf***er." But it real life, it may be that the legendary actor is just a big old softie. Don't believe us? Just look at the adorable pact he made with his wife of 41 years LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

LaTanya, who is also an actor herself, is known mostly for her work on Broadway, though you may recognize her from a brief stint on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2017. "It's really been a joy to be there. They've created a tone that makes you want to work with them," she told Observer of her time on the long-running drama. "The actors are so f***ing good it's like playing at the best playground."

In 2018, LaTanya told Essence what she considered to be the secrets to the couple's healthy marriage. "You have to have a big heart and the Lord," LaTanya said. She added that though no marriage is always easy, "No matter what: don't let the sun go down on your wrath." LaTanya also told the magazine that part of what made the relationship work was that both of them had agreed on a "mantra" for their marriage.