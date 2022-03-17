The Pact Samuel L. Jackson And His Wife Made Is Warming Hearts
In the movies, Samuel L. Jackson is known for his toughness and his expert use of the phrase, "motherf***er." But it real life, it may be that the legendary actor is just a big old softie. Don't believe us? Just look at the adorable pact he made with his wife of 41 years LaTanya Richardson Jackson.
LaTanya, who is also an actor herself, is known mostly for her work on Broadway, though you may recognize her from a brief stint on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2017. "It's really been a joy to be there. They've created a tone that makes you want to work with them," she told Observer of her time on the long-running drama. "The actors are so f***ing good it's like playing at the best playground."
In 2018, LaTanya told Essence what she considered to be the secrets to the couple's healthy marriage. "You have to have a big heart and the Lord," LaTanya said. She added that though no marriage is always easy, "No matter what: don't let the sun go down on your wrath." LaTanya also told the magazine that part of what made the relationship work was that both of them had agreed on a "mantra" for their marriage.
Samuel L. Jackson and his wife made a pact to stay together
In an interview with People, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson said that at the beginning of their relationship they made a pact to be revolutionaries together — that's the mantra they agreed upon. "In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that's not the dynamic of the African American family. That it's just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false," LaTanya said. "In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, 'We are going to stay together no matter what. We'll figure it out.'"
After 41 years, it looks like the Jacksons may have been on to something. Even though we're sure that they, like anybody else, have their differences in private, they always present a united front in public. Just a few days prior, for instance, they wrote a joint letter asking the judge in Jussie Smollett's case to be lenient in sentencing, according to Entertainment Tonight. Smollett was ultimately sentenced to 150 days in jail, but was released after serving six days.