The Gutwrenching Reason CNN Anchor Erin Burnett Broke Down On Air

As the war in Ukraine rages on, seemingly with no end in sight, more people are killed, injured, and traumatized by the day. Since Russia invaded the country, the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights claims that as of March 15, there had been "1,834 civilian casualties in the country: 691 killed and 1,143 injured." The confirmed deaths include 135 men, 99 women, 18 children, and an additional "30 children and 409 adults whose sex is yet unknown."

However, they warn that "the actual figures are considerably higher." The Washington Post notes that it's impossible to calculate the exact number due to the lack of available verifiable data, the level of misinformation being distributed, and the differing accounts from both sides of the battle. Either way, the situation is a human rights atrocity. The Council for Foreign Relations predicts that the conflict could lead to more than "seven million refugees" and become Europe's worst humanitarian crisis since the Balkan wars in the early-to-mid 1990s.

Ukraine is located over 5,600 miles away from the United States, per Travel Math, but that doesn't mean the war's resulting tragedy and heartbreak isn't hitting home. Even hardened newscasters are struggling at times to report on the devastating events. CNN anchor Erin Burnett recently broke down on-air. Here's the gut-wrenching reason why.