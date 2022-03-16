Angelina Jolie's Heart-Wrenching Statement About The War In Ukraine

Angelina Jolie was one of the first celebrities to speak out about the atrocities happening in Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade the neighboring country. Since then, she's been updating her fans and followers on Instagram about the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to seek refuge elsewhere and how the world can help. Back on February 24, Jolie wrote, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

Unfortunately, the situation in Ukraine has only become more dire, but luckily, even more celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made huge promises to help out. Fellow Hollywood star Mila Kunis couldn't help but get emotional about her connection to Ukraine, where she emigrated from as a child. Meanwhile, it's Jolie's heart-wrenching statement that is really driving home a message of peace about the war in Ukraine to fans.