The Hilarious Reason Scarlett Johansson Would Have Passed On Dating Colin Jost In High School

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were both already famous and successful figures in the entertainment industry when the two stars first met back in January 2006, according to People. While they didn't form a romantic connection with each other the first time around, the timing was seemingly right when they reconnected years later.

Although the two initially dealt with buzz about a possible relationship in May 2017, they had confirmed that they were involved by that November. Two years later, in May 2019, they had gotten engaged, which was followed by Johansson and Jost's small but sweet wedding in October 2020. That's not to mention the fact that the pair — who already include Johansson's daughter from a previous marriage, Rose, as part of their family — welcomed a son, Cosmo, into the world in August 2021. While Johansson and Jost seem to be super happy, a source confirmed that he absolutely adores the woman in his life, telling Us Weekly in February 2019, "Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett ... He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they're out."

Jost may love to show Johansson off and she, in turn, had something nice to say about how he looks these days. However, at the same time, it turns out that there's an appearance-based reason why she admits that she wouldn't have dated him in the past.