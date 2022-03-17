Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A Message For The Russian People

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of Russians have taken to the streets of cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg to protest the war, according to Time. At the same time, an unspecified number have been arrested as well, but CBS News says that an estimated 13,000 have been put behind bars. And now Arnold Schwarzenegger is thanking those who are risking their lives in an effort to speak their truth. In a 9-minute video that the former Hollywood star posted on his Twitter account, he said, "The world has seen your bravery. We know that you have suffered the consequences of your courage. You have been arrested. You have been jailed, and you have been beaten. You are my new heroes."

Many of Schwarzenegger's social media followers have commented on his video with, "Thank you for sharing this message with the world. Russia's people are good. Russia's current leadership is not. But the leadership is making its people and Ukrainians suffer. Change must start there." Others have said, "You are and have been such a positive inspiration to so many people. Both of your messages to the American people after the coup attempt & now to the Russian people are well thought out & impactful." In other words, Schwarzenegger's message of unity and support translates in every language quite clearly.