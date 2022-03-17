Kate Middleton Stuns In Green On St. Patrick's Day
Are you wearing your St. Patrick's Day green today? Because the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has officially set the bar for all-green ensembles in honor of the Irish holiday. Being a part of the royal family comes with a lot of perks, obviously, but it also has its downsides. One of those is that you have to spend every holiday participating in a public tradition that usually involves a lot of hand-shaking and smiling.
That is what the duchess and Prince William were doing on March 17 when she was photographed in her festive, yet chic, hunter green. On St. Patrick's Day, the royals visit the Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day parade, though the Daily Mail notes that this was the first time the Cambridges have attended since the start of the pandemic. Kate also handed the guardsmen sprigs of shamrock, which we are to understand is also tradition.
Kate Middleton paired her green coat with a shamrock brooch
Kate Middleton's extremely on-theme green coat dress is a $4,195 Laura Green London number called the "Emilia" coat, according to Page Six. The duchess accessorized with emerald jewelry (naturally), a tidy pillbox hat, and a brooch in the shape of a shamrock — just in case you weren't quite getting the theme. The shamrock may actually be the most interesting piece of the entire ensemble, as it was apparently worn previously by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, Page Six reported, though Kate has worn it every year since 2011.
The brooch isn't the only tradition Kate has carried on from Queen Mother and Princess Anne. According to Express, a female member of the royal family has passed out the shamrock sprigs every year since Queen Alexandra started the tradition in 1901, and before the Duchess of Cambridge had the job, it was performed by those ladies. You can always count on Kate Middleton to keep tradition alive — and we kind of love her for that.