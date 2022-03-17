Kate Middleton Stuns In Green On St. Patrick's Day

Are you wearing your St. Patrick's Day green today? Because the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has officially set the bar for all-green ensembles in honor of the Irish holiday. Being a part of the royal family comes with a lot of perks, obviously, but it also has its downsides. One of those is that you have to spend every holiday participating in a public tradition that usually involves a lot of hand-shaking and smiling.

That is what the duchess and Prince William were doing on March 17 when she was photographed in her festive, yet chic, hunter green. On St. Patrick's Day, the royals visit the Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day parade, though the Daily Mail notes that this was the first time the Cambridges have attended since the start of the pandemic. Kate also handed the guardsmen sprigs of shamrock, which we are to understand is also tradition.