Medical Expert Reveals An Unexpected Side Effect Of Pete Davidson's Branding - Exclusive

Since signing on as the youngest series regular on NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, "Saturday Night Live," actor Pete Davidson has solidified himself as a notable performer with multiple talents. Although the comedy series is what first solidified his fame, Davidson has starred in movies, like "The King of Staten Island," and released a stand-up special on Netflix titled "Alive From New York" in 2020. Of course, throughout his rise to the spotlight, Davidson has been no stranger to high-profile relationships, like his romantic fling with one of the world's most famous celebrities and reality TV stars, Kim Kardashian, since October 2021, notes People.

Now with Davidson and Kardashian making their relationship Instagram official on March 11, the comedian has been gaining continuous public heat. Most famously, Davidson has been on the receiving end of harassment from Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, who has repeatedly called Davidson by the name "Skete" and roiled him on social media for "escalating" the end to their marriage, per The U.S. Sun.

Davidson recently wanted to "do something different" to show his affection for his newly-confirmed girlfriend, so he got Kardashian's name branded into his skin, which she called "cute" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Besides just getting branded for a permanent look, Dr. Carl Truesdale of Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills exclusively told Nicki Swift the side effects from having such intense heat on the body can be similar to those of taking a drug.