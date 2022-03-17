New Book Claims There's One Hurtful Issue Queen Elizabeth Struggles To Accept About Her Children
In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died at home after a brief stay in the hospital. In 1997, the monarch paid tribute to her husband in her golden wedding anniversary speech. She described Philip as someone "who doesn't take easily to compliments." Nevertheless, she praised him, saying, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years." Eight months after his death in her 2021 Christmas speech, per NBC, the queen again reminisced about the Duke of Edinburgh, recalling, "That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him."
The world watched as Elizabeth was hospitalized in October 2021. For the first time in over seven decades, she faced a medical challenge without her life companion. And as she navigated her first Christmas as a widow, the birth of two great-grandchildren, and coronavirus without him, many were concerned. But, the queen gave a glimpse of her mindset during her platinum jubilee speech. She stated (via CNN) that when Prince Charles ascends to the throne, "I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me." She further indicated that "Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
Better than anyone, Queen Elizabeth knows the value of a loyal and supportive spouse when you're the reigning monarch. Therefore, a new biography's claim about the queen being "distressed" about a particular issue makes perfect sense.
Queen Elizabeth was apparently upset that her children's marriages failed
Queen Elizabeth gave her famous "annus horribilis" speech in 1992. Not only did Windsor Castle nearly burn down, but three of her children's marriages were on the rock in that same years. Per the Evening Standard, in 1992, Princess Anne divorced Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their separation in March, and in December, the prime minister revealed that Prince Charles and Princess Diana were separating.
In Robert Hardman's new biography about the royal family, "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II," he wrote (via People) that the monarch "was finding the divorce talks deeply upsetting," even though she was keeping up appearances in public. One of the royal staffers interviewed by the author revealed, "Every now and then, there would be a glimpse of her despair." The ex-employee tried to put the situation in context for her because "it distressed her much more than she let on." They revealed, "I said, 'Ma'am, it seems to be happening everywhere. This is almost common practice.'" But the queen replied, "'Three out of four!' in sheer sadness and exasperation." They added, "One shouldn't underestimate the pain she's been through."
At that time, Queen Elizabeth had been on the throne and in the spotlight for 40 years and knew how much she had relied on the support of her spouse. Perhaps, she had wanted the same for her kids.