New Book Claims There's One Hurtful Issue Queen Elizabeth Struggles To Accept About Her Children

In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died at home after a brief stay in the hospital. In 1997, the monarch paid tribute to her husband in her golden wedding anniversary speech. She described Philip as someone "who doesn't take easily to compliments." Nevertheless, she praised him, saying, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years." Eight months after his death in her 2021 Christmas speech, per NBC, the queen again reminisced about the Duke of Edinburgh, recalling, "That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him."

The world watched as Elizabeth was hospitalized in October 2021. For the first time in over seven decades, she faced a medical challenge without her life companion. And as she navigated her first Christmas as a widow, the birth of two great-grandchildren, and coronavirus without him, many were concerned. But, the queen gave a glimpse of her mindset during her platinum jubilee speech. She stated (via CNN) that when Prince Charles ascends to the throne, "I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me." She further indicated that "Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Better than anyone, Queen Elizabeth knows the value of a loyal and supportive spouse when you're the reigning monarch. Therefore, a new biography's claim about the queen being "distressed" about a particular issue makes perfect sense.