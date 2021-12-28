Did Queen Elizabeth Really Struggle Without Prince Philip During Christmas?
Queen Elizabeth II faced her first Christmas without Prince Philip, and the festivities were all but traditional.
Weeks after the queen seemingly prevailed from her own health scare that forced her to take a break from her royal duties, the United Kingdom faced a surge of COVID-19 cases, causing the royal family to alter previous Christmas traditions. Elizabeth canceled her annual plans to travel to Sandringham and attend Christmas service, while the palace canceled their pre-Christmas lunch, per CNN. With the queen spending the holiday at Windsor Castle, the absence of Philip was all the more obvious.
The queen lost her husband of 73 years back in April when Philip tragically died at the age of 99. At the time, the world joined in sending their condolences to the queen and the royal family, leading the 95-year-old monarch to release a heartfelt statement of gratitude. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," Elizabeth said, per Vanity Fair. "We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."
So how did the queen manage without her husband this Christmas? Reportedly, it was a "struggle" to get through the day.
Queen Elizabeth II joined a Christmas zoom call with her grandchildren
Insiders at Windsor Castle are revealing how Queen Elizabeth II struggled through her first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh. "Christmas was a bit of a struggle for the queen without Prince Philip by her side," a source told Us Weekly on December 27. The royal couple had spent more than 70 Christmases together, and "not being able to spend it with her whole family [didn't help]." The source continued, "she's not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up."
Breaking with tradition, the queen reportedly spoke with her family via a Zoom call which "brightened up her day" and included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three kids. "Obviously, the Cambridges were disappointed not to be spending the day with the queen, but thanks to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas," the source said. "And the kids excitedly told their great-grandmother about their gifts."
The queen also honored her late husband during her annual Christmas message to the U.K., noting that "his sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation — were all irrepressible." Per Elle, the monarch added, "and for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children."