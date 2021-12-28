Did Queen Elizabeth Really Struggle Without Prince Philip During Christmas?

Queen Elizabeth II faced her first Christmas without Prince Philip, and the festivities were all but traditional.

Weeks after the queen seemingly prevailed from her own health scare that forced her to take a break from her royal duties, the United Kingdom faced a surge of COVID-19 cases, causing the royal family to alter previous Christmas traditions. Elizabeth canceled her annual plans to travel to Sandringham and attend Christmas service, while the palace canceled their pre-Christmas lunch, per CNN. With the queen spending the holiday at Windsor Castle, the absence of Philip was all the more obvious.

The queen lost her husband of 73 years back in April when Philip tragically died at the age of 99. At the time, the world joined in sending their condolences to the queen and the royal family, leading the 95-year-old monarch to release a heartfelt statement of gratitude. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," Elizabeth said, per Vanity Fair. "We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

So how did the queen manage without her husband this Christmas? Reportedly, it was a "struggle" to get through the day.