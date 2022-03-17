Heather Rae Young Reveals She's Recovering From Surgery

Heather Rae Young has been open with fans about her various health difficulties, and revealed she learned she had fertility issues long before settling down with Tarek El Moussa. "It was kind of a punch to my gut," she recalled when initially hearing the news, per a January interview with E! News. "Because I was single at the time. I hadn't met my soulmate," Heather added.

Not long after the reality TV couple tied the knot, they decided to have a child of their own. This led to Heather undergoing fertility treatment. "We are officially home from egg retrieval and got great news from my Doctor," Heather wrote in an Instagram post from January 18. She revealed that the treatment led to more eggs being able to be used than initially suspected. The real estate agent welcomed the good news. "I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible," she wrote in the post.

The next month, Heather visited the doctor for a separate issue as she sustained a stress fracture on her left foot. "Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much," she wrote in her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly) on February 5 while showing off her walking boot. Not long after, Heather went under the knife for a completely unrelated health issue.