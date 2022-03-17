Heather Rae Young Reveals She's Recovering From Surgery
Heather Rae Young has been open with fans about her various health difficulties, and revealed she learned she had fertility issues long before settling down with Tarek El Moussa. "It was kind of a punch to my gut," she recalled when initially hearing the news, per a January interview with E! News. "Because I was single at the time. I hadn't met my soulmate," Heather added.
Not long after the reality TV couple tied the knot, they decided to have a child of their own. This led to Heather undergoing fertility treatment. "We are officially home from egg retrieval and got great news from my Doctor," Heather wrote in an Instagram post from January 18. She revealed that the treatment led to more eggs being able to be used than initially suspected. The real estate agent welcomed the good news. "I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible," she wrote in the post.
The next month, Heather visited the doctor for a separate issue as she sustained a stress fracture on her left foot. "Been dealing with some issues & not resting & I pushed my foot too much," she wrote in her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly) on February 5 while showing off her walking boot. Not long after, Heather went under the knife for a completely unrelated health issue.
Why Heather Rae Young needed surgery
In an Instagram post uploaded on March 16, Heather Rae Young showed what a drastic difference 24 hours could make. She was photographed in a bikini on the beach in the first two slides, but was in a hospital bed for the third snap. The "Flipping 101" star underwent surgery almost immediately after finishing up a vacation. "Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I'm laying in bed recovering from vocal chord surgery," Heather wrote. Although seeing the reality star in the hospital may have been a surprise for some fans, Heather said it had been planned for awhile. "I've been battling vocal stress for years," she wrote.
The former model also showed off bouquets of flowers in the post which she received from well-wishers. Fans rushed to the comments section to offer words of support. "You're so strong I know you'll be back to [100] in no time!" one wrote. Heather mentioned her "voice issues," but one viewer was a fan for that specific reason. "[I] loved it, your voice was the prettiest Ive ever heard," they replied.
Heather had mentioned to fans on her Instagram Stories in December 2021 that she needed to rest her voice. "I have inflammation & calluses on vocal chords. I have to be on bed/vocal rest for 3 months," she wrote at the time (via the Daily Mail). Hopefully she makes a full recovery after more rest.