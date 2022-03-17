Gwen Stefani Absolutely Stuns In Rodeo-Inspired Ensemble

Fashion statements have always been bold throughout Gwen Stefani's style evolution, and it looks like her wardrobe is on track to continue impressing fans as her performances in 2022 ramp up. Despite playing huge venues in even bigger cities since success struck her and the other members of No Doubt in the 90s, there is one Texas hot-spot that never crossed her path.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — casually known as RodeoHouston — was meant to be a mega stop for Stefani in 2020, but with cancellations due to the pandemic, this dream gig had to be put on hold, according to the Houston Chronicle. Even though she has been focusing on the launch of her makeup line GXVE rather than putting out any new music, her impressive catalogue of No Doubt hits and solo work over nearly three decades was enough to put on a big show.

Stefani teased the Houston performance back in January on Instagram with two fittingly rodeo-inspired looks. The first was a combo of hot pink, silver, and light-wash denim while not skimping on rhinestone boots and a cowboy hat as well as fringe galore. The second channeled more of a sexy, 80s-Madonna vibe with black lace, black thigh-high boots, and black tassels. Don't worry, denim cut-offs were still given their time to shine. Lucky for die-hard fans of Stefani's endless fashion moments, her look for the big night offered plenty of wow-factors.