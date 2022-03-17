Gwen Stefani Absolutely Stuns In Rodeo-Inspired Ensemble
Fashion statements have always been bold throughout Gwen Stefani's style evolution, and it looks like her wardrobe is on track to continue impressing fans as her performances in 2022 ramp up. Despite playing huge venues in even bigger cities since success struck her and the other members of No Doubt in the 90s, there is one Texas hot-spot that never crossed her path.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — casually known as RodeoHouston — was meant to be a mega stop for Stefani in 2020, but with cancellations due to the pandemic, this dream gig had to be put on hold, according to the Houston Chronicle. Even though she has been focusing on the launch of her makeup line GXVE rather than putting out any new music, her impressive catalogue of No Doubt hits and solo work over nearly three decades was enough to put on a big show.
Stefani teased the Houston performance back in January on Instagram with two fittingly rodeo-inspired looks. The first was a combo of hot pink, silver, and light-wash denim while not skimping on rhinestone boots and a cowboy hat as well as fringe galore. The second channeled more of a sexy, 80s-Madonna vibe with black lace, black thigh-high boots, and black tassels. Don't worry, denim cut-offs were still given their time to shine. Lucky for die-hard fans of Stefani's endless fashion moments, her look for the big night offered plenty of wow-factors.
Gwen Stefani rocks a bedazzled cowgirl-inspired look
Taking to the rotating star stage of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 15, Gwen Stefani performed to a crowd of nearly 70,000 people while looking as cool and as stunning as ever. She showed off the dazzling ensemble during a RodeoHouston Unplugged interview and gave a little insight behind its inspiration. During Stefani's 2021 residency in Las Vegas, there was a similar outfit featured that represented the time when she fell in love with husband Blake Shelton. Luckily, two variations of the costume were made and she had the perfect opportunity to wear the extra at the rodeo.
Her cowgirl outfit was white all over, embellished with embroidered and beaded flowers, shimmering golden fringe, and the cutest glittered pink bow securing the collar. Fashion designer Jeremy Scott collaborated on the look with Stefani, calling reference to a picture of a cartoon she found, noting to the interviewers, "he made a real version of it." The outfit — complete with white high-heeled cowboy boots — was the perfect match for her debut at the venue.
"I'm feeling nostalgic because I've waited two years for this," she said during her set, according to CultureMap. "[Back then], I had a life in Anaheim, California. Now I live in Oklahoma and I'm at a rodeo. I feel like we are family now!" Nostalgia fueled the evening as Stefani blended a good amount of No Doubt hits with her own solo tracks, allowing for plenty of big sing-a-long moments. The fashionista continues to leave a lasting impression.