Pete Davidson's Trip To Space Takes An Unexpected Turn

Pete Davidson has been all over the place lately, from his career to his love life. Thanks to the world's richest man – Jeff Bezos and Bezos' commercial space-flight company, Blue Origin, he's even been offered a trip to space. The Amazon founder, his brother Mark, 82-year-old female pilot Wally Funk, and high school student Oliver Daemen were launched into space in July 2021. This flight, aboard the rocket ship named the New Shepard, marked the company's first crewed launch, as per the BBC.

The trip lasted about 10 minutes and was described by Bezos as "the best day ever," per LA Times. And it seems like Hollywood stars are into it. "Star Trek" icon William Shatner was the first celebrity to join the four-person crew on the New Shepard's second-ever space flight. "I'm going up into space. I don't know how many people can say that," he said prior to takeoff.

"Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan joined the list of celebs looking to get launched into space when he joined the crew on the third human flight, per ABC News. He described it as "...almost like an out-of-body experience. It's hard to even believe it happened," to ABC News' Amy Robach. Recently, the "SNL" comedian who's been everywhere else lately, Pete Davidson, was expected to be the next star in space but it looks like Davidson is staying Earth-side for now. Here's what we know.