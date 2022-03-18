Pete Davidson's Trip To Space Takes An Unexpected Turn
Pete Davidson has been all over the place lately, from his career to his love life. Thanks to the world's richest man – Jeff Bezos and Bezos' commercial space-flight company, Blue Origin, he's even been offered a trip to space. The Amazon founder, his brother Mark, 82-year-old female pilot Wally Funk, and high school student Oliver Daemen were launched into space in July 2021. This flight, aboard the rocket ship named the New Shepard, marked the company's first crewed launch, as per the BBC.
The trip lasted about 10 minutes and was described by Bezos as "the best day ever," per LA Times. And it seems like Hollywood stars are into it. "Star Trek" icon William Shatner was the first celebrity to join the four-person crew on the New Shepard's second-ever space flight. "I'm going up into space. I don't know how many people can say that," he said prior to takeoff.
"Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan joined the list of celebs looking to get launched into space when he joined the crew on the third human flight, per ABC News. He described it as "...almost like an out-of-body experience. It's hard to even believe it happened," to ABC News' Amy Robach. Recently, the "SNL" comedian who's been everywhere else lately, Pete Davidson, was expected to be the next star in space but it looks like Davidson is staying Earth-side for now. Here's what we know.
Pete Davidson might not go to space
Pete Davidson was ready to go from Staten Island to space. Page Six first reported that the "Saturday Night Live" star was very close to signing a deal to be the next big celebrity to join Jeff Bezos on a Blue Origin flight. "Pete is excited," a source told out the outlet at the time. "They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen. The details are being finalized."
According to People, this all took place after Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian joined the CEO and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez for a dinner party at their Los Angeles home. The NS-20 flight was slated to launch March 23 in West Texas and the comedian was going to be accompanied by Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield.
However, Blue Origin announced in a tweet on March 17 that the next flight had been rescheduled from March 23 to March 29, and the actor would not be on it. "Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days." It's unclear why Davidson changed his mind. Maybe he just has enough going on already.