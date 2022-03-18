Did Angelina Jolie's Emotional Speech Include A Dig At Brad Pitt?

In her March 16 interview with NBC News, Angelina Jolie seemingly opened up about her experiences with the criminal justice system. "I think once you're exposed to this system, whoever you are, once you're exposed to it and you realize how unbelievably broken this system is, you have to do something to improve it," she shared. As what many perceived as Jolie referencing the investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt's alleged abuse, she continued, "And my focus for the last few years has been to help my family and ... to focus on helping change laws to protect other families and other women and focus on their stories."

While Pitt has denied the accusations and independent investigations have cleared the actor of wrongdoing, it certainly sounds like Jolie may have felt there was a miscarriage of justice in her family. We can't make a judgment on what's true and what's not, but we can be sure that once Jolie sets out on behalf of a cause, she doesn't stop. For example, Jolie's forceful support of the Violence Against Women Act brought her before Congress in a call to action in February. "Standing here, at the center of our nation's power, I can think only of everyone who's been made to feel powerless by their abusers [and] by a system that fails to protect them," she said in her speech, per Variety. Jolie has made it clear her mission, in her personal life or otherwise, is justice.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.