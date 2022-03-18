The One Queen Elizabeth Look That You Never Want To Receive

Queen Elizabeth II is known for dry wit, which makes speculation of shady remarks, body language, and even intentional wardrobe choices fascinating to follow. While keeping up the royals, it can be difficult to decipher what goes on behind the scenes, especially with family scandals. During the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, body language expert Dr. Reneé Carr examined the couple's behavior and determined they have great respect and comfort with one another. These examinations help paint a better picture of these dynamic figures, but what about the subtlety and stoic nature of the queen?

A royal insider told People that Elizabeth's inner circle sees a different side to her personality. "The Queen can go from being magisterial to chatty with those she trusts," they said. In the public eye, however, folks are quick to recognize moments of the monarch's shady behavior. In fact, there was some playful shade between Queen Elizabeth and George W. Bush.

In 2007, during the former president's welcome address, he accidentally said she helped with the celebration of the U.S. bicentennial in 1776, instead of 1976. "She gave me a look that only a mother could give a child," he told the audience, per The U.S. Sun. To follow up the verbal stumble, she joked, "I wondered whether I should start this toast by saying, 'When I was here in 1776.'" Despite the moment ending with light-hearted humor, the reference of "a look" is taking on deeper meaning with insights from royal biographer Robert Hardman.