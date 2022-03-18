What's The Real Meaning Of Strange By Miranda Lambert? Here's What We Think

The new single "Strange," which was co-written and recorded by country singer Miranda Lambert, includes lyrics that reference feeling off, or out of place in the middle of weird surroundings. While she was a guest on Apple 1 Music with Zane Lowe, per Taste of Country, Lambert described the inspiration behind the song's theme.

While writing with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby in the midst of the pandemic, "Strange" came about in a "really cool organic way," Lambert said. "[We] were out writing at my farm and Natalie had this really cool idea and melody and just the song title 'Strange,'" she added. "We were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time."

Lambert also said they intended for the song to be a fun "escape from a reality that isn't too good." Some words from the song that reflect this are, "Get on a jetliner goin' anywhere bound / Pick a string / Sing a blues / Dance a holе in your shoes / Do anything to keep you sane / 'Cause times like these make me feel strange," as Genius noted. These lyrics encourage listeners to have a good time however they can, in order to get through uncomfortable and unfamiliar circumstances. The track is just a preview of the unique messages Lambert will be sharing through her music on the "Palomino" album.