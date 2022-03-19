Britney Spears' Return To Instagram Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Britney Spears is fairly active on Instagram, and often shares a variety of posts, including dance videos, quotes, artwork, and plenty of bikini photos. For the past couple of years, fans have spent time trying to decode possible clues from Spears' captions, and, once her conservatorship ended in November 2021, many have been curious to read what Spears has to say because she has been revealing quite a bit about how she was treated by her dad. Of course, there's also the drama between Spears and her younger sister, and she really hasn't held back when it comes to telling people how she really feels.

However, from time to time, Spears has been known to completely deactivate her Instagram account. In September 2021, for example, the pop star decided to step away from the social media site shortly after she and boyfriend Sam Asghari got engaged, according to Billboard. "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon," Spears posted on her Twitter account at the time.

In mid-March 2022, Spears decided to take another Instagram hiatus, this time without any kind of warning or explanation. When she returned to the platform, however, some fans were left confused.