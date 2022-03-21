Kate Middleton Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Relaxed Belize Ensemble

Kate Middleton's style has remained a much-needed constant in what has seemed like at least two years of chaos for the royal family. Whether she's being photographed chatting with her husband's alleged lover, standing by William's side as he fields questions about his fallout with Harry, or subtly rolling her eyes when talking about Meghan Markle, there's never a hair out of place.

Kate's royal family members are likely grateful when her impeccable sense of style grabs headlines, distracting from their own exploits. Since Meghan joined the family, the royals have faced an onslaught of bad press. There was Meghan and Harry's abrupt departure from royal life, followed by their infamous 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview in which they claimed Meghan was the object of relentless bullying and racist comments from the family, and finally, the most recent drama surrounding Harry's upcoming memoir.

A little scandal isn't going to stop the royals from royal-ing, though. Kate and the future king, Prince William, have continued to work despite the bad press. Kate and Will are currently on tour through the Caribbean, and as usual, Kate's style is all anyone can talk about.