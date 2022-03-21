Maury Povich Reveals The Real Reason His Talk Show Is Ending

The "Maury" show has been one of the longest-running shows in America, but it's coming to an end. According to IMDb, the show first aired in 1991, and it's been a hit ever since. Crazy how fast time flies, right? Host Maury Povich has appeared in nearly 5,000 episodes of the self-titled series, a massive accomplishment for any person in the television industry. The show has not only made Maury famous, but it's also made him incredibly rich. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the star is worth $80 million.

In 2021, Maury sat down for an interview with KTLA 75 to talk about the series, which happens to be the longest-running talk show in history. Maury shared why he thinks the show has been so successful after all these years. "I think you have to change with the times... There is a thread, and the thread is storytelling. I've always believed, Doug, that it's about storytelling... but each individual story has its unique quality," he confessed. In 2012, he shared similar thoughts on why his show is so unique. "Any research company will tell you it's a huge oddity that a talk show gets younger and more popular as the show and host get older," he told the Chicago Tribune.

So far, viewers have been through more paternity tests than we will ever be able to wrap our minds around. But... like all good things, it must come to an end.