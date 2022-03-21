Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Turn The Rumor Mill More Than Ever Before

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and "Divergent" actor Shailene Woodley have been making headlines for their romance since the pair were first spotted together in July 2020. Us Weekly reported the two stars started off as friends, but things turned romantic. To fans' surprise, the pair announced their engagement seven months later in February 2021. During an interview that same month on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Woodley showed off the rather large rock on her finger and joked with host Jimmy Fallon she "never thought" her fiance would be "somebody who threw balls for a living." She also revealed that she and Rodgers were engaged for a "while" prior to opening up to the world about it.

But in more displeasing news to the couples' followers, Rodgers and Woodley called off their engagement in February 2022, per In Touch. A source close to the pair, who spent less than two years together, told the outlet that their split was partially due to Woodley feeling "neglected" by Rodgers for putting "football first." In a surprisingly emotional Instagram post following the breakup, Rodgers wrote to Woodley, "thanks for ... showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," leading many to believe feelings lingered between the exes. Now, after only a month of separation, fans are wondering if the "Big Little Lies" actor and NFL star are rekindling their romance.