The Green Bay Packers Shed Light On Aaron Rodgers' Future As Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers has been a major talking point ever since his team fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on January 25, the star quarterback spoke noncommittally of his plans for next season, explaining that he intends to regroup with his agent and GM Brian Gutekunst to "look at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward." Following speculation from ex-quarterback Brett Favre that Rodgers may try his luck with a different team moving forward, there's been major buzz that Rodgers has his eye on the Tennessee Titans.
The rumor came as the New York Post reported that Rodgers is currently building a house in Franklin, Tennessee, after selling his property in California. "Sources say Rodgers is 'open' [to] joining the [Tennessee] Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB," Jared Stillman of 102.5's "The Game" tweeted on February 2. A move to the Titans also makes sense on paper for Rodgers, who has made it clear that he only wants to continue playing for a team with the potential to become Super Bowl contenders. However, the Titans have denied interest in the 38-year-old quarterback and remain committed to Ryan Tannehill, as ESPN reported.
In the meantime, what does the Green Bay franchise have to say about the potential of losing Rodgers next season?
Green Bay isn't ready to give up on Aaron Rodgers just yet
Following the Green Bay Packers' stunning playoff loss, head coach Matt LaFleur is sticking by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "We'd love for [Aaron] to be a Packer — and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire," LaFleur told reporters at a post-game conference, according to Yahoo! Sports. "Every conversation I've had with [GM Brian Gutekunst] and [executive vice president] Russ [Ball] and [team president] Mark [Murphy], we're all on the same page here. So there's no debate." LaFleur also addressed Rodgers' concerns about Green Bay being in a "rebuilding" stage. "There's no plan for a rebuild. There are ways to move money and make sure we get the bulk of our key contributors back," the head coach added, according to Yahoo! Sports. Now, with Rodgers' future up in the air, LaFleur has no qualms about "publicly lobbying" for him to stay in Green Bay, as the New York Post reported.
"Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back [for the 2022 season]," Murphy wrote in a column for Packers.com. "He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38." The Packers would undoubtedly be in trouble should their star quarterback decide to leave the franchise, so their endorsement makes sense. As of this writing, Rodgers has yet to confirm any concrete plans about his future.