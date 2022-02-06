The Green Bay Packers Shed Light On Aaron Rodgers' Future As Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers has been a major talking point ever since his team fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on January 25, the star quarterback spoke noncommittally of his plans for next season, explaining that he intends to regroup with his agent and GM Brian Gutekunst to "look at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward." Following speculation from ex-quarterback Brett Favre that Rodgers may try his luck with a different team moving forward, there's been major buzz that Rodgers has his eye on the Tennessee Titans.

The rumor came as the New York Post reported that Rodgers is currently building a house in Franklin, Tennessee, after selling his property in California. "Sources say Rodgers is 'open' [to] joining the [Tennessee] Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB," Jared Stillman of 102.5's "The Game" tweeted on February 2. A move to the Titans also makes sense on paper for Rodgers, who has made it clear that he only wants to continue playing for a team with the potential to become Super Bowl contenders. However, the Titans have denied interest in the 38-year-old quarterback and remain committed to Ryan Tannehill, as ESPN reported.

In the meantime, what does the Green Bay franchise have to say about the potential of losing Rodgers next season?