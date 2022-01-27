Brett Favre Speaks Out About Aaron Rodgers Potentially Leaving The Packers

On January 22, the San Francisco 49ers upset the Green Bay Packers to win their second game of the playoff season. For the Packers — who were the No. 1 seed and had clinched home field advantage — it was a shocking end to the season, as many had speculated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was primed to go all the way to the Super Bowl. On January 25, the 38-year-old spoke noncommittally of his future on "The Pat McAfee Show." "The most important thing is first the commitment to playing," Rodgers said, in response to speculation about whether he might retire. "After that it's conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and make a decision from there."

According to Bleacher Report, Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that the team would like Rodgers to return for the 2022 season. However, Rodgers appears to still be mulling things over. Following the loss, he spoke to reporters about his hesitancy to suit up for Green Bay next year. "I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," he said, via Twitter. There's also a chance Rodgers might follow in the footsteps of quarterback greats like Peyton Manning and John Elway to return to play for a different team, and end up with a Super Bowl ring that way. While Rodgers' future hangs in the balance, another legendary quarterback is weighing in with his two cents.