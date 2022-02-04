Aaron Rodgers' Latest Real Estate Purchase Could Be Hinting About His Future

The Green Bay Packers surprising loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs on January 22 prompted renewed questions about star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future. Buzz about Rodgers' retirement had been swirling ever since the 2020 season, when fans and media alike speculated as to whether or not he would suit up for another year. Prior to the loss, Rodgers told a reporter in December 2021 that he "wouldn't rule out retirement," and he remained equally noncommittal after the Packers' Super Bowl dreams came to an end.

"The most important thing is, first, the commitment to playing," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on January 25. "After that, it's conversations with my agent and Brian and looking at the desires of the team and the mindset moving forward and then make a decision from there." Former Packers QB Brett Favre also weighed in on Rodgers' future with the franchise, telling WNSP (via the New York Post) that "we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay." For Favre, this didn't necessarily mean retirement, but rather that Rodgers would follow in the footsteps of quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who found success at other teams in their golden years. "Nowadays, guys play a lengthy career with a team and move on," Favre added.

It seems like Favre's prediction had merit, as Rodgers' latest real estate purchase hints that he may be eyeing this NFL team in particular.