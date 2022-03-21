Sunny Hostin's Take On Kanye West's Grammys Performance Ban Draws Outrage

Due to what has been described as "concerning online behavior," Kanye "Ye" West's performance at the Grammy's was canceled, according to The Blast, so of course the hosts of "The View" had something to say about it. As is "The View" way, not all of the hosts' opinions were greeted favorably.

Let's start with recapping some of that "concerning online behavior," which includes, of course, Ye's frequent uploading and deleting of Instagram posts that appear to be threatening and harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Ye was also temporarily banned from Instagram, according to NME, after he responded to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah's criticism with an Instagram post that included racial slurs directed at the comedian. Noah, by the way, is slated to host the Grammy awards this year. But Noah has also tweeted, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

The conversation about the issue on "The View" quickly became heated, but not as heated as the online reaction to it.