Kim Kardashian Is Not A Topic Of Conversation Between Kanye West And New Girlfriend Chaney Jones

Chaney Jones was thrown into the public eye upon entering into a relationship (of some kind) with rapper Kanye "Ye" West. While the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, the pair have been spotted together at numerous events, with many deeming Jones a Kim Kardashian lookalike.

However, the 24-year-old model says she doesn't see a resemblance. When asked by TMZ if she believes the mirror image claims, Jones simply responded, "No not really." She goes on to reveal that she and Ye "don't speak about her." The photog proceeds to ask Jones if Ye's should stop taking to social media to air out his grievances with his ex-wife, but the model remains mum. suggesting instead that Ye should answer that question himself.

Jones and Ye have been romantically linked for some time, but sources close to the couple say that the pair are not exclusive. "He likes to have a distraction," an insider revealed to E!. "And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance."