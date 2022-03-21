Kim Kardashian Is Not A Topic Of Conversation Between Kanye West And New Girlfriend Chaney Jones
Despite the constant comparisons, Kanye "Ye" West's latest muse, Chaney Jones, has made it a point to differentiate herself from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The Delaware native was first spotted with the "Jesus Walks" rapper in February while attending his listening party for "Donda 2." For the event, Jones rocked a black catsuit, bug-shaped sunglasses, and Balenciaga boots — which fans were quick to point out — was very reminiscent of Kim's People's Choice Awards getup in 2021.
You want us to know it's you with Kanye sooooo bad," one Instagram user wrote under Jones' post, receiving over 500 likes as of this writing. "Who knew Kimye had a Twinye named Chaneye?" another user humorously inquired. " But Jones is adamant about distinguishing herself as an individual. She previously took to Instagram to reveal that she is currently enrolled in a master's degree program and is the Chief Operating Officer of First State Behavioral Health in Atlanta (via the Daily Mail). The model was recently asked directly about the Kim comparisons and her response would certainly surprise some.
Chaney Jones shuts down Kim Kardashian lookalike claims
Chaney Jones was thrown into the public eye upon entering into a relationship (of some kind) with rapper Kanye "Ye" West. While the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, the pair have been spotted together at numerous events, with many deeming Jones a Kim Kardashian lookalike.
However, the 24-year-old model says she doesn't see a resemblance. When asked by TMZ if she believes the mirror image claims, Jones simply responded, "No not really." She goes on to reveal that she and Ye "don't speak about her." The photog proceeds to ask Jones if Ye's should stop taking to social media to air out his grievances with his ex-wife, but the model remains mum. suggesting instead that Ye should answer that question himself.
Jones and Ye have been romantically linked for some time, but sources close to the couple say that the pair are not exclusive. "He likes to have a distraction," an insider revealed to E!. "And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance."