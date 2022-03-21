Jenna Jameson Clears Up Misconception About Her Mystery Illness
It has been a scary few months for Jenna Jameson, initially hospitalized in early January for a still-undiagnosed illness that, at the time, left her unable to walk. "She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed," Jameson's partner Lior Bitton told fans of her muscle weakness in a deleted Instagram video, per People. Although Bitton divulged Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (a rare disorder that causes one's body to attack its own nerves, per Mayo Clinic), he later updated that it was a misdiagnosis.
Some joyous news did arrive for the Jameson household in early March when, after two months in the hospital, Jameson was allowed to continue her recovery at home. She told fans in a March 3 Instagram Story (via People) that while she was "still sick," she was glad to be home and "feeling better." She added in the same IG Story that doctors were exploring her femoral nerve as being the source of her issues. (The nerve helps move our hips and straighten our legs and is located from the pelvis down to the front of the leg, per Mount Sinai.)
With her leg movements being the primary issue for Jameson since the start, some have wondered exactly how she's doing with her mobility today. Now, the ex-model has offered new clarity on the matter.
Jenna Jameson is slowly but surely walking
Jenna Jameson has reassured fans that despite her mystery illness, she isn't completely paralyzed, being able to move her legs. This silver lining came via Jameson's March 20 Instagram Story (via People), as she said, "I am slowly but surely building back strength. I am walking around — with a walker." However, it seems she still has a long way to go in the way of recovery. "My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back," Jameson elaborated, adding the ordeal has been "not only physically taxing" but also "really mentally challenging."
Jameson also gave a special thanks to her partner, Lior Bitton, saying, "[S]o far he is just kicking a** for me. He's just been picking up where I have dropped off with all this health stuff. I'm a lucky woman." Fans have also taken to Bitton's own Instagram, leaving comments of support and thanks for looping them in during Jameson's frightening January hospitalization. "You're an amazing father and husband! Sending good vibes your way! Blessings to Jenna," one fan commented on a February photo series showcasing Bitton's quality time with Batel Lu Bitton, his daughter with Jameson.
As always, we wish Jameson the best in her recovery!