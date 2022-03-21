Jenna Jameson Clears Up Misconception About Her Mystery Illness

It has been a scary few months for Jenna Jameson, initially hospitalized in early January for a still-undiagnosed illness that, at the time, left her unable to walk. "She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed," Jameson's partner Lior Bitton told fans of her muscle weakness in a deleted Instagram video, per People. Although Bitton divulged Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (a rare disorder that causes one's body to attack its own nerves, per Mayo Clinic), he later updated that it was a misdiagnosis.

Some joyous news did arrive for the Jameson household in early March when, after two months in the hospital, Jameson was allowed to continue her recovery at home. She told fans in a March 3 Instagram Story (via People) that while she was "still sick," she was glad to be home and "feeling better." She added in the same IG Story that doctors were exploring her femoral nerve as being the source of her issues. (The nerve helps move our hips and straighten our legs and is located from the pelvis down to the front of the leg, per Mount Sinai.)

With her leg movements being the primary issue for Jameson since the start, some have wondered exactly how she's doing with her mobility today. Now, the ex-model has offered new clarity on the matter.